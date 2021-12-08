Gov’t Praises Diaspora, Friends of Ethiopia for Thwarting Conspiratorial Amendment

December 8/2021 /ENA/ Government Communication Service has appreciated the Ethiopian Diaspora and friends of Ethiopia for their contribution in the rejection of “Declaration of Genocide in Tigray” from the US National Defense Authorization Act.



As part of the orchestrated foreign plotting and pressure against Ethiopia, the US Congress has been discussing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which included an amendment for a US declaration of genocide in Tigray.

The Ethio-American Development Council announced today that the “Declaration of Genocide in Tigray” amendment was removed from National Defense Authorization Act.

At a press briefing he gave today, Government Communication Service State Minister Kebede Desisa thanked the diaspora and friends of Ethiopia for their support in thwarting the conspiracy to create undue pressure on the country.

He noted that the removal of this amendment is one of the major achievements in the diplomatic arena.

The diaspora and friends of Ethiopia had been working hard to approach and explain to members of the US Congress the false claim of the terrorist group, Kebede said.

“One of the diplomatic successes of the diaspora and the Friends of Ethiopia this week was the rejection of the amendment and the fabricated document which was to be presented to the Congress. Allegation of genocide in Tigray was dismissed by the UN led joint investigation.”

The state minister revealed that the document was drafted with the aim to encourage intervention, particularly military interference based on legal basis.

Therefore, “we would like to thank Ethiopians and foreigners Ethiopian descents as well as citizens from friendly countries for their contribution in the rejection of the amendment.”

Moreover, the diaspora have been mobilizing resources for displaced people and rehabilitation, according to Kebede.