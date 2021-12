Addis Ababa December 8/2021 /ENA/ Ethiopia will continue to prioritize the strengthening of its relations with neighboring countries, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote.

He twetted, “I have held extensive phone discussions today with the leaders of Djibouti, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Eritrea, and South Sudan. We will continue working together on bilateral and regional issues.”

The premier added that Ethiopia continues to prioritize strengthening relations with neighboring countries.