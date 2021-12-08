Invading TPLF Group Committed Atrocities, Plundered Major Amhara Towns: Residents

December 8/2021 /ENA/ Invading forces of the terrorist TPLF not only looted and destroyed government and private properties in Dessie and Kombolcha towns, but also killed and beat innocent civilians, residents said.



It is to be recalled that the coalition of Ethiopia security forces led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have fully taken over Dessie, Kombolcha, Bati, Qersa, Gerba and Dega towns from the terrorist TPLF.

According to residents of the industrial town Kombolcha, the terrorist group has carried out extensive looting and destruction in the city.

Beyond the destruction, youths in the city have been beaten and killed, the residents added.

“Labeling civilians as members of Fano, the militia, and member of the Prosperity Party, they killed many civilians,” they revealed.

Furthermore, the residents pointed out that the infrastructures of Kombolcha town were completely destroyed and large factories dismantled and taken to Tigray by the terrorist group.

The banks and insurance companies in the town were either robbed or destroyed, it was learned.

Similarly, the residents of Dessie also said the terrorist group had been involved in killings, rape, and robbery since the day they entered the city.

Members of the gang also raped women in various parts of the town, they disclosed.

They created roadblocks, looted property, intimidated the public and killed.

Furthermore, the residents stated that the terrorists searched door to door and robbed business persons with a list of investors they carried with them as they went on spree.

The residents said the junta is now in a state of disarray and called on the government to take immediate action against those who looted and plundered the town.

They also urged the youth in the town to cooperate with the security forces and protect their town and the environs.