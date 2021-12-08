Diaspora Homecoming Will Cement Resilience, Commitment in Defending Ethiopia: Agency

December 8/2021 /ENA/ Homecoming of the Ethiopian Diaspora is crucial to cement the recent historic resilience of the nation from the unwarranted intervention of some Western countries and herald a new beginning to Ethiopia’s diplomacy, according to the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency.

Ethiopian Diaspora Agency Deputy Director-General, Mohammed Indris, told ENA that the main goal of the establishment of the agency is to mobilize the diaspora community and connect them with the nation.

“The decision of (the Ethiopian Diaspora) to come home could be taken as the continuation of the tireless efforts to defend Ethiopian interest globally and also a turning point in our diplomacy,” he said.

At a time when diplomatic doors and the international media were closed to the nation, they were and are the actual voices of Ethiopia on the ground. The diaspora stood tall to defend the nation, the deputy director-general underscored.

So, the Ethiopian Diaspora have been at the forefront in defending the nation and fighting the unwarranted pressures and intervention in the internal matters of the country, he pointed out.

“Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian decent are still defending the nation from the well established international media and organizations,” Mohammed stated.

In addition to holding series of rallies, the diaspora have been challenging high-level officials of some Western countries by providing the facts on the ground.

The deputy director-general further revealed that “in addition to defending the nation in the diplomatic corner, the Ethiopian Diaspora is coming home to show the world how the politically motivated narrative of the West is completely fabricated and to demonstrate their commitment to defend the nation at all costs.”

According to Mohammed, the diaspora would visit IDPs, take part in rehabilitation programs, and even join the army in the front line, among others.

The service sector has of course responsibility to welcome and provide appropriate packages for the guests, the deputy director-general said, adding that this is not a time for making profit but defend the nation from the external and internal enemies at all costs.

He stated also that the discount made by the Ethiopian Airlines in particular targets to accommodate all members of the diaspora who have been vocal to defend the nation by holding rallies and taking part in various platforms, some sacrificing their jobs.