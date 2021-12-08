Coordinated Fake Reports on Ethiopia Geared to Meet Interest of Some Western Gov’ts: Scholar

December 8/2021 /ENA/ The coordinated fake reports of some Western media on Ethiopia is associated with interests of their governments on Ethiopia, a scholar said.



Debre Birhan University Political Science and International Relations lecturer, Hasabu Tesfa told ENA that the dissemination of fake information regarding the situation in Ethiopia is not only the agenda of some Western media but also associated with the interest of some of those governments.

According to him, fake news on Ethiopia are crafted cooperatively by some Western governments and their media.

Some of these governments create agenda that affect Ethiopia and disseminate them through their affiliated media to achieve the interests of some of the Western countries at the expense of Ethiopia.

Some of these governments also use NGOs, media and international organizations as instruments to realize their national interests by creating false narratives on Ethiopia, he stressed.

Hence, the recently coordinated fabricated lies disseminated through some of the Western media outlets like CNN, New York Times, BBC, among others, are associated with the national interests of their respective governments, the scholar elaborated.

He finally underscored the need for that Ethiopians to get united and expose fabricated lies to stop undue external pressures of the governments.