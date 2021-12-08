Implementing Nat’l Strategy Crucial to Meet Stunting Goals of 2030: Health Minister

December 8/2021 /ENA/ Effective implementation of the recently launched National Food and Nutrition Strategy is the major task ahead in reducing stunting of under 5 and 2 years to 13 and 0 percent respectively by 2030, according to Ministry of Health.



Opening a three-day National Nutrition Research Conference 2021 today, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse said the main task ahead is the implementation of the National Food and Nutrition Strategy launched in August, 2021 to reduce the high prevalence of stunting in the country and ensure nutrition.

According to her, stunting is high for children under two years and the plan is to reduce it to zero by 2030.

“We will also work to reduce the 37 percent stunting for under five to 13 percent,” she stated.

The minister called for effective and collaborative implementation of the national strategy by all the sectors, in collaboration with the concerned partners, to achieve the targets and ensure good nutrition in the country.

Stating the government’s commitment to implement the strategy and the Seqota Declaration to mainly secure nutrition and reduce stunting which are vital for health and development in Ethiopia, Dr. Lia underscored the need for research on food and nutrition to help decision making driven by concrete data.

She said the output to be collected from the conference will be vital for national plans, policies and decision making regarding food and nutrition issues.

The National Nutrition Research Conference 2021 is attended by more than 65 researches and over 150 participants drawn from stakeholders and partners.