Africa Deserves Permanent Voice, Seat at UNSC: Prime Minister Abiy

Addis Abeba December 8/2021 /ENA/ A continent of around 1.3 billion people needs a permanent voice and seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) represented through a bloc, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted today.

“I join other African leaders in reiterating that a continent of around 1.3 billion people needs a permanent voice and seat at the UNSC represented through a bloc,” he wrote.

Abiy added that issues and decisions that concern the continent cannot continue being addressed without continental representation.