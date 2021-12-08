Dessie Referral Hospital in Amhara Region Completely looted by Terrorist TPLF

December 8/2021 /ENA/ The terrorist TPLF group has completely looted Dessie Referral Hospital of Amhara region during its invasion of the town.



It is to be recalled that the coalition of security forces led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has liberated the historical city of Dessie and the industrial town of Kombolecha from the terrorist TPLF group.

During its occupation of these towns, the group had looted public and private properties including public service providing institutions as well as destroyed that it was unable to transport.

One of these social service providing facilities looted and destroyed by the terrorist TPLF is the Dessie Referral Hospital, according to Interim Administrator of the Hospital, Getachew Metaferia.

The Interim Administrator said the group has looted several medical equipment and drugs of the hospital including large medical machineries.

Particularly, the recently inaugurated oxygen manufacturing facility, installed with a cost of more than 22 million Birr, has been completely looted by the terrorist group, he added.

They have also destroyed hospital beds bought recently, Getachew stated.

Similarly, the terrorist TPLF has looted and destroyed several manufacturing industries during its invasion of areas in Amhara and Afar regions, according to Ministry of Industry.

According to information obtained so far, 32 large industries in Kombolcha and Dessie towns as well as 4 industries in Afar region have been looted and destroyed by the terrorist TPLF, the Ministry.

The TPLF terrorist group had also committed most heinous massacres on civilians during its occupation of areas in Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia, witnesses disclosed.