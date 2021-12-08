PM Abiy Says 1st Phase of “Operation for National Unity in Diversity” Completed as Planned

December 8/2021 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the first phase of “Operation for National Unity in Diversity” has been successfully completed as per the plan within two weeks.



The premier has appreciated all those who have responded for the national call he made to defend their country by sacrificing their lives, wealth, knowledge, time and skill.

He also announced that as “I have completed the first phase of the operation, I will be at my office for some times.”

“Our strong desire is peace and love. However, the terrorist TPLF in collaboration with its accomplices had created danger on our country by rejecting the repeated call for peace and the newly introduced inclusive political culture, by undermining the patience demonstrated to curtail further destructions relying on the support of some foreign enemies,” the premier elaborated.

The Prime Minister said that the first phase of “Operation for National Unity in Diversity” has been successfully completed as per the plan within two weeks of operation.

He stated that with the sacrifices made by the Ethiopian National Defense Force, Regional Special Forces, Federal Police, Militias of all areas and other armed groups “we have made history that will be told to our children.”

The PM pointed out that the struggle has not yet completed stressing the need to bring lasting solution to enable the nation prevent force that had been challenging Ethiopia not to come again.

He also called on all to continue support to rebuild infrastructures damaged by the terrorist TPLF, rehabilitate the displaced and to enhance development and good governance endeavors of the nation.