Human Rights agenda shouldn’t Be Manipulated to Serve Illegal Cause of Terrorist: Justice Minister

Addis Abeba December 8/2021 /ENA/ Human Rights agenda should not be manipulated and exploited to serve the illegal and treasonous cause of terrorist organization, Ethiopian Minister of Justice Gedion Timothwos underscored.

The Minister made the remark while briefing the African Group of Ambassadors resident in Geneva on Human Rights situation in Ethiopia, according to Ministery of Foreign Affairs.

During the occasion, the Minister said Human Rights agenda should not be manipulated and exploited to serve the illegal and treasonous cause of terrorist organization bent on securing an unconstitutional takeover of power in Ethiopia by removing a democratically elected government through violent means.

He dispelled dangerous rhetoric and baseless accusations echoed by the terrorist group and the international media.

Moreover, he rejected any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Ethiopia under the guise of protecting Human Rights as well as its undue politicization, which undermines genuine efforts to advance the human rights agenda.

Despite some reservations the government had on aspects of the findings of the Joint Report, it has not only welcomed the Report but also established a High Level Inter-Ministerial Taskforce to see to it that all its recommendations are acted upon fully and promptly, he explained.

The Minister called upon all those who are genuinely concerned about Human Rights issues to work with the Government of Ethiopia by supporting its effort to ensure accountability, provide redress and prevent recurrence.