American Analyst Exposes U.S Disgusting Psy-War Campaign on Ethiopia

Addis Abeba December 8/2021 /ENA/The US State Department must cease harassment and the disgusting disinformation as part of a psychological warfare campaign on Ethiopia, A renowned American Political-Economic analyst for Africa Lawrence Freeman said.

In his latest tweet in response to the unjustified, repeated calls of the US embassy in Addis Ababa for citizens to leave the country, Freeman said there is no security danger in Addis to citizens of US or Ethiopia.

“It is disgusting disinformation by the West as a part of a psy-war campaign vs Ethiopia,” he noted.

“I have been in Addis for 10 days. Neither I, nor anyone in Addis feels in danger. US State Dept must cease harassment,” Freeman affirmed.