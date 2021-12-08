Spanish Tourists Reveal Lies of Some Int’l Media about Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 8/2014 /ENA / Spanish tourists visiting Ethiopia have confirmed that the coverage of some foreign media outlets about the current situation in country is completely false.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Director of Photo Travel in Spain, Gunzalo Santa Maria said prior to their arrival in Ethiopia, news reports disseminated by some of the Western media about the country was shocking.

Despite their Embassy’s reluctance to allow them to visit to Ethiopia, they decided to come and proved in person a completely different situation, which is peaceful as usual.

“Of course, there was a lot of pressure to cancel our travel to Ethiopia before we depart. The Western media, as well as our embassy, were pressuring us not to go to Ethiopia for security reasons; but we had a good relationship with our colleagues here and we had a good exchange of information. Indeed, what we have seen here is not what had being said by the Western media.”

Another visitor from the same country Vicentia Parsio said he had been repeatedly warned by his government not to travel to Ethiopia.

“There was a lot to be said before we left. They were warning us about the security of Ethiopia. And advised us to cancel our trip. As I told you before, we came here through our tour guide and photo travel. They convinced us about the situation in Ethiopia. When we arrived here, what we have confirmed was a lie spread by some of the Western media and everywhere we go, people are taking care of us.”

Another Spanish visitor, Raúl Cappahoces said before we came to Ethiopia, we were told that there was war in all parts of the country, including the capital but there was absolutely peaceful movement in all parts of the country except the northern part of the country.

“We visited many places and did not have any security problems. What is being said in the foreign media and the situation in the country is completely different. I assure you that anyone who wants to visit Ethiopia can come and visit this wonderful country without any worries,” he said.

Taytu Tour and Travel Guide, Wondewosen Tadesse on his part said foreign perceptions of our country were distorted by misinformation spread by some Western media.

However, he said the hard work in the field of diplomacy has been able to thwart the conspiracy.