Terrorist TPLF Damages, Loots Several Manufacturing Industries in Amhara, Afar

Addis Ababa December 7/2021 /ENA/Terrorist TPLF has looted and destroyed several manufacturing industries during its invasion of areas in Amhara and Afar regions, according to Minister of Industry.

State Minister of Industry, Shisama Gebresilasie told journalists today that the terrorist group has caused immense damages on small, medium and large scale manufacturing industries located in areas it carried out invasion.

Textile, Chemical, Leather, Metals, and Food manufacturing industries are among the industries seriously damaged by the terrorist group, the state Minister said.

The group has also looted several industries by dismantling various machines and other materials, he added.

According to the State Minister, the group has caused grave damages in the recently liberated town of Kombolcha, which is known for its industries and businesses.

The industries damaged by the group are owned by domestic and foreign investors that created job for hundreds of Ethiopians.

According to information obtained so far, 32 large industries in Kombolcha and Dessie towns as well as 4 industries in Afar region have been looted and destroyed by the terrorist TPLF, the State Minister indicated.

Investigation team is about to be dispatched to the areas in order to conduct a detailed investigation to identify the level of damages and help the industries commence operation, he said.