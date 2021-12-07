Remarkable Gains Made by PM Led Forces Big Blow to Terrorist TPLF: Press Secretary

Addis Ababa December 7/2021 /ENA/The recent remarkable gains made by the National Defense Force and regional forces are big blows to the terrorist group as failure of some Western countries to look into the massive human rights violation by the group manifests their political motivation, Press Secretary Billene Seyoum said.



Briefing the media today, Press Secretary at the Prime Minster Office Billene Seyoum said remarkable gains have been made by National Defense Force and regional forces against the TPLF terrorist over the past two weeks. The coalition forces are being led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Citing that the strategic towns of Dessie and the industrial town of Kombolcha, among many other towns, have been reclaimed, she said the defeat is a strong blow to the terrorist group that is currently in disarray.

“In addition to the many strategic locations that have been taken over by the NDF during the past two weeks, yesterday’s feat is a strong blow to the terrorist group that is currently in disarray,” the press secretary added.

With many of the towns coming under the National Defense Force, lots of destructions have been witnessed in the aftermath of TPLF’s occupation in the Amhara and Afar regions.

Billene noted that the terrorist group has left behind an overwhelming amount of destruction of public and private properties as well as loss of many lives.

Besides the immense destruction of properties, the press secretary said evidences emerging from many towns have been revealing grave atrocities and human right abuses inflicted by TPLF on innocent civilians.

In Gashena and in the north Shoa town of Antsokiya, “we have reports of mass killings that had been undertaken by the TPLF on innocent civilians.”

Similarly, there are vast reports of rape emerging from towns occupied by the terrorist TPLF.

Billene also highlighted the failure of some Western countries and international organizations to look into these massive human rights violation and atrocities committed by the invading TPLF forces in Amhara and Afar regions.

The press secretary stressed that their failure “makes it clear that they might be politically motivated and apply double standard when it comes to the way human rights issues are addressed in Ethiopia.”