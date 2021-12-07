Over 1.4 Mil USD Raised In California To Support Displaced People in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 7/2021 /ENA/ Ethiopians in California, USA have raised over 1.4 million USD during a month long fundraising activities held to help displaced people in Ethiopia.

The fundraising organizing committee told ENA that other fundraising events will also be organized in various states of the USA for similar objective.

According to the organizers, the more than 1.4 million USD was secured during a month long fundraising activities conducted in four cities across the State of California.

Some 300,000 USD has been collected in a fundraising event held in San Jose city of California state on Monday, it was indicated.

About 400 persons including Ethiopian Ambassador to the US, Fistum Agra, invited guests and members of Diaspora community have participated at the fund raising program.

Out of the total fund raised from the State 230,000 USD in Auckland, 250,000 USD in Sacramento, 640,000 USD in Los Angeles and 300,000 USD in San Jose.