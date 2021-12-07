Ethiopians in US to Hold Rally in Washington to Protest Against US Admin’s Pressure

Addis Ababa December 7/2021 /ENA/ A large number of Ethiopians, Ethiopian descent and friends drawn from all the U.S. states will hold a peaceful demonstration in Washington DC on Friday to demand the US administration to stop pressure on Ethiopia, according to Washington Task Force for Peace and Unity.

Members of the Washington Task Force for Peace and Unity, Kebadu Belachew told ENA that the protectors will demand the U.S. administration stop pressure on Ethiopia.

The rally is expected to take place around the US State Department will end at the US Capitol Hill after about an hour walk, where demonstrators will distribute leaflets to US citizens to inform the realities about the current situation of Ethiopia.

The demonstrators will express their support to the people and Government of Ethiopia, he said, adding that, they will condemn the terrorist TPLF for committing atrocities.

He said a letter will be submitted to the State Department of the United States of America that urges the US government to stop pressure on Ethiopia.

According to Kebadu, the struggle and support of the Diaspora to Ethiopia is changing the stance of some US senators and congress members.

The rally is organized by the Washington Task Force for Peace and Unity as part of the ‘No More’ campaign.