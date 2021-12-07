PM Congratulates All Ethiopians for Recapture of Strategic Towns from Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa December 7/2021 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has congratulated all Ethiopians across the nation and abroad for the recapturing of the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha from the terrorist TPLF group.

Congratulating all Ethiopians on Monday for the recapturing of Shewa, Kemise, Bati, Kombolcha and Dessie by defeating the terrorist TPLF, Abiy said the victory will continue in the northern Wollo Zone with the same energy and spirit.

Abiy noted that the victory so far has resulted in significant human and material losses to the terrorist group as many of the armed forces of the group are surrendering to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).

Citing that Ethiopia is known for its fighting, heroism, and being invincible, Abiy said “We must transfer the heroism we have been inherited to our children so that Ethiopia can move forward with freedom”.