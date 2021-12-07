Some Gov’ts and Media in The West are on the Wrong Side of History

Staff Writer

For 14 months, western media outlets and their allies have been broadcasting false, unprofessional misleading, deceptive and fake news geared towards supporting terrorist TPLF’s efforts to destroy Ethiopia and create a constellation of principalities that are led and monitored by the terrorist organization. On its issue of December 4, 2021 BBC broadcasted a news item on the closure of schools in Ethiopia under the title “Ethiopia closes schools to boost civil war effort”. The title of the news is written in accusative tone trying to release false news the Ethiopia government has closed schools to “boost the civil war effort”. This news has three basic elements of misinformation. In the first place, there is no civil war at all in Ethiopia.

The war is between the terrorist TPLF who has been committing multiple sets of crimes against humanity and was engaged in unprecedented violations of human rights and the entire people of Ethiopia who are supporting the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF ) and allied local forces to ensure the peace, unity, sovergnnity and territorial integrity of Ethiopia. The people of Ethiopia are supporting the national defense forces from the rear and have also deployed their sons and daughters to serve in the army. The entire social fabric and people of all walks of life and professions are fighting at the front under the leadership of the Commander in Chief of the Ethiopian Army, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy.

Contrary to the order released by the Ministry of Education which stated that schools will be closed for 10 days not for a week as BBC wrongly stated in the news. On the other hand, closure of schools during the harvest time to help farmers harvest their crops in the form of short campaign is not a new phenomenon in Ethiopia. Such support has been going on for years even under normal circumstances. Students have been helping farmers to harvest their crops as part of the usual effort to promote food security in the country and now it happened that the students were out to help harvest crops for militia who are deployed to the battle front not by any forces but out of their own inborn desire to defend the statehood of their country. Only BBC knows if this is an “effort to boost a civil war”. Who is boosting war in Ethiopia if not terrorist TPLF?

The BBC and almost all western media outlets have access to satellite information technology and are not short of information about the massive advance underway by the ENDF and allied militia and regional Special Forces retaking areas temporarily occupied by the terrorist forces in a blitzkrieg speed. However, they refrained from reporting on Ethiopia’s success because the people of Ethiopia have disproved their slanderous lies by destroying the major concrete bunkers in which the terrorist forces were entrenched in an extraordinary valor and speed. It is now one month since CNN, BBC, AFP, AP, Aljazeera have reported that Addis Ababa is encircled by Shene and terrorist TPLF and that they will take over Addis in a couple of days. Now the reality on the ground proved them totally wrong and their predictions were wrong because it was not their own but borrowed from terrorist TPLF. They never dare to get the true information from the government because they are for a regime change and the establishment of imported transitional government. With all intents and purposes, western media outlets are already biased on the developments in Ethiopia because they have fallen victim to the propaganda network of terrorist TPLF and its paid lobbyists and activist in the western countries. Even when countries like France and the US are thinking of departing from exerting pressure on Ethiopia to diplomatic efforts, western media outlets are daily trying to encourage terrorist TPLF which is on a sinking ship to declare a regime of terror in Ethiopia. The difference between the people of Ethiopia and western media companies is quite clear as daylight. While money matters for them for the people of Ethiopia and the government, poor children, their mothers and raped girls, priests and sheiks who were beaten and tortured by terrorist TPLF vandals matter. For them, what matters is business and not the lives of the people of Ethiopia. That is why they shamelessly lie and propagandize on the people of Ethiopia. For them, it is “after me the deluge.” The western media companies are now lamenting that their main sources of lies and make up news has disappeared and is not answering to their phone calls. The media in the west are so biased on the developments in Ethiopia over the last three years and are not willing to accept the positive developments and outcomes of the countries reform programs because they have departed from conducting journalism to fanning political propaganda which is palatable only to the adversaries of this country.

As stated above western media companies have no problem with getting information from Ethiopia and their only problem is how to skillfully manipulate visual and audio information so that they can sell it on the open market of falsehood.

The west and their media are politicizing clear facts and reinterpreting any reality from the perspectives of neo-liberal ideology that does not properly fit into Ethiopian and African perspectives. They are not seriously interested in genuine investigative journalism and even if they do they falsely depict the reality in favor of either the political outlook they support or show a distorted view from the other side. For instance the false investigative news issued by CNN’s Nima Elbagir is a good example.

The world is aware of the political history of the people of Ethiopia that stood united for more than 3000 years. Ethiopia pioneered in forming the former OAU and now AU. Ethiopia helped to keep the peace in Africa and had mediated in conflicts that flare up in Africa. Western media outlets write about this country in a mindset of thinking that nothing good comes out of Ethiopia and Africa.

The people of Ethiopia and their democratically elected government are already defeating terrorist TPLF inch by inch and in minutes every time getting closer to the liberation of our citizens in Tigray who have been suffering under the yoke of a repressive home grown fascist regime. The citizens in Tigray are waiting for this occasion.

It is obvious that the media and governments in the major western countries will continue to fabricate false news. They expected that the war will continue for 20 years but is now ending in 10 solid days. Ethiopia, in her entire history is a symbol of freedom for African and in spite of the wishes of the western governments; Africa will never allow the disintegration of this country into smaller banana republics that will be ruled by smaller vassals under the auspices of total western aid.

The west and their media companies are swimming upwards against the tide trying to destroy a historical and a country considered as the mother and pride of Africa. Western conspiracy and the propaganda barrage of their media will soon be silenced by the united forces of the people of Ethiopia.