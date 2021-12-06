Ethiopian Discounts 30 Percent for Ethiopian Diaspora

December 6/2021 /ENA/ Ethiopian Airlines has announced a 30 percent discount from January 1 to January 31 for one million Ethiopian Diaspora invited to attend this year’s Christmas in their motherland.



“Great Ethiopian Home Coming offer is now open, Book from now until 20 December 2021 for travel from 01 to 31 January 2022. And enjoy up to 30 percent discount,” according to Ethiopian.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially called on Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopians all over the world to join the Great Ethiopian Home Coming Challenge last week.

“Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia around world, join the Great Ethiopia Home Coming: One million by January 7, 2022,” Abiy stated.

As the Ethiopian Christmas Holiday is upon us, Ethiopians in the Diaspora take the challenge to come home for Christmas, Office of the Prime Minister twitted.