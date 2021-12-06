Terrorist TPLF Conspire To Create Hostility among Nations, Nationalities

December 6/2021 /ENA/ The terrorist TPLF during its 27 years of rule in Ethiopia had worked to tarnish the values of multi-nationalism to Ethiopia by depicting it as a source of difference in order to create hostilities among the people of the country, Speaker of House of Federation, Agegnehu Teshager said.



The 16th Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day will be celebrated at national level on Wednesday in Dire Dawa City under the theme “Brotherhood for Multinational Unity!”

The group has now been engaged in aggression to dismantle Ethiopia as its attempts to divide Ethiopians through ethnicity had failed, the Speaker added.

However, all Ethiopians across the nation have been repelling the heinous dreams of the terrorist TPLF and its allies in unison and without any different between them, he stated.

Despite TPLF’s false propaganda, all Ethiopians have now been demonstrating their strong unity bound with blood in the fight against the group, he revealed.

In this regard, this year’s Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day has exceptional meaning to Ethiopians, Agegnehu said.

The speaker commended Ethiopians in the diaspora for their continued effort in explaining the reality about the current situation of Ethiopia to the international community.

He also urged the Ethiopian diaspora community to visit their motherland during the upcoming charismas as per the call made by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.