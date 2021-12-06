Coalition of Security Forces Liberate Dessie, Kombolcha Towns From Terrorist TPLF

December 6/2021 /ENA/ The coalition of security forces led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has liberated the historical city of Dessie and the industrial town of Kombolecha from the terrorist TPLF group, Government Communication Service Disclosed.



Government Communication Service said in a statement today that the coalition of security forces of Ethiopia has taken control of the historical town of Dessie and the industrial and business town of Kombolcha from the terrorist group.

In addition to Dessie and Kombolcha towns, the Ethiopian forces have liberated Bati, Qersa, Gerba and Dega in the Eastern front, it added.

The joint forces have also taken full control of Qalu district in the Harbu front, Government Communication Service stated.