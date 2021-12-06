PM Abiy Lauds High School Students, Teachers for Supporting Farming Communities

December 6/2021 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has praised all high school students and teachers that are taking this week to support farming communities.

In his latest tweet, PM Abiy said “My appreciation to all high school students and teachers that are taking this week to support our farming communities with harvest”.

“In unity, we will continue persevering as a nation,” Abiy affirmed.

The Ministry of Education last week announced that all secondary schools throughout the country will be closed for a one-week period to help in harvesting plantations of those who are on the frontline in the fight against the terrorist TPLF.

The campaign kicks off today and closure will last for one week, according to the ministry.