Terrorist TPLF Committed Heinous Massacre in Invaded Areas of Amhara, Afar Regions: GCS

Addis Ababa December 6/20121 /ENA/The TPLF terrorist group had committed most heinous massacres on civilians during its occupation of areas in Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia, according to Government Communication Service.



In her briefing to journalists today, State Minister of Government Communication Service, Selamawit Kassa said in addition to the previous massacres committed in various parts of Amhara and Afar regions, the terrorist group has recently massacred civilian in Gashena and Shoa fronts.

Mass graves have already been found in these areas, the state Minister pointed out stating that the dreadful crimes committed by the terrorist group in these areas clearly indicate the conduct of genocide.

The heinous attacks orchestrated by the terrorist TPLF are a clear indication of the identity of the group, Selamawit said.

Though media outlets and human rights groups in the west are well aware of the crimes committed by the group, they are not dared to exposing it to the international community.

She stressed the need for the international community to find the true nature of the group, urging for an independent investigation over the crimes committed by terrorist TPLF.

“This terrorist group has been carrying out massacres on civilians and even mass graves are being found. The heinous crimes committed by the group must be investigated by an independent group and the world must be made aware of the truth,” she said.

On the other hand, the State Minister revealed that the terrorist group had inflicted extensive damage on heritage and cultural resources.

For example, in South Gondar alone, more than 23 million birr worth of property was damaged while Semein Mountains National Park has lost more than 7 million Birr as the facilities were closed for tourists.

She also said the community, whose life has been depended on tourist destinations in the area, has lost more than 36 million Birr due to the disruption of tourist flows.

According to Selmawit, the damages incurred on Lalibela Rock-Hewn Churches, which is a World Heritage Site, should also be investigated, but some partners and countries had already pledged to renovate the site.

Similarly, according to preliminary observations in the liberated areas of Afar, the region has so far lost 25 million Birr that should be obtained from tourism.

“Tourism is an area in which Ethiopians and Ethiopian origin in the diaspora who are preparing to return home can participate. In connection with this, preparations are underway to revitalize the tourism sector, which is believed to be one of the development sectors that have been given the most priority to strengthen the country’s economy,” she said.

Preparations are underway to revitalize the sector following the fact that tourist destination is one of the sector affected due to the war and details of damage is being investigated, she indicated.