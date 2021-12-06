Ethiopians in Japan Hold Rally Calling for End of Pressure, Fake News

Addis Ababa December 6/20121 /ENA/ Members of the Ethiopian Diaspora in Japan have held a demonstration as part of the “#NoMore” international movement being underway across the world to protest foreign interference in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

The demonstrators gathered in front of the U.S. embassy in Tokyo and demanded for the end of pressure and fake news on Ethiopia.

According to a statement from Spokesperson Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the demonstrators, who are members of the Ethiopian Diaspora in Japan, denounced the ongoing pressure and interference of some western countries, mainly the US.

The protesters chanted Ethiopians will not allow the U.S. to repeat its action in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and other countries on Ethiopia.

They have also urged western media outlets to stop disseminating fake news about Ethiopia.

Participants of the demonstration have expressed their conviction that Ethiopia will surely overcome the challenges that it is facing now.

The organizers of the rally have submitted a letter to the US embassy in Tokyo, urging the U.S. to end pressure on Ethiopia.