Ethiopians in Los Angeles Raise 640,000 USD for IDPs in Amhara, Afar Regions

December 6/2021 /ENA/ Ethiopians in Los Angeles have raised some 640,000 USD for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Amhara and Afar regions due to the invasion of terrorist TPLF group.

The money was raised through auction and other fundraising mechanisms conducted within a single day.

Some 500 Ethiopian Diaspora Community members have participated in the fundraising event.

Ethiopian Ambassador to US Fistum Arega, Journalist Hermela Aregawi and other invited guests have also attended the event.

Ethiopian and descents of Ethiopian origin expressed their commitment to continue and enhance their support to Ethiopia in various spheres.

A total of 890,000 USD has been collected in a one week fundraising events held in Los Angeles and Sacramento cities earlier.

According to the fundraising event coordinators, similar resource mobilization programs will continue in various states of US.

Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia throughout the world have been engaged in fundraising activities to support victims of TPLF’s heinous attacks in Amhara and Afar regions.