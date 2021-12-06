ECNAS Raises 250,000 Canadian Dollars to Support IDPs in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 6/20121 /ENA/ Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support (ECNAS) of Toronto Chapter has raised 250,000 USD to support people in Amhara and Afar regions who have been affected by the aggression of terrorist TPLF group.



Several invited guests including Jeff Pierce and Professor Ann Fitzgerald, who are advocating for Ethiopia’s truth on the current situation in the country, attended the fundraising program.

Some 1,500 member of the diaspora from various cities of Canada participated in the program, ECNAS, said in a statement.

Commending those who supported for the successful accomplishment of the fundraising event, ECNAS stated that Ethiopian Diasporas in Canada will continue mobilizing fund to support the people in need in Ethiopia.

A week ago, ECNAS has held similar event and able to collect 100,000 Canadian Dollar for related purpose.

ECNAS has collected over 278 million Birr since its establishment on November 2020 to support the national development efforts of the country.