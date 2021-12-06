Ethiopians & Descents in UK Hold Fundraising Event to Support IDPs in Ethiopia

December 6/2021 /ENA/ Ethiopians and Descents of Ethiopians in Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom, held a fundraising event on Sunday to support internally displaced persons due to the invasion of terrorist TPLF group, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the occasion, Chargé d’Affaires of the Ethiopian embassy in the UK, Mekonnen Amare commended the #NoMore rallies held by Ethiopians abroad and descents of Ethiopians in various cities.

Support to displaced persons should continue uninterrupted, he added, reaffirming the embassy’s commitment to continue to work with Ethiopians living in the United Kingdom in this regard.

The attendees at the event also expressed their delight over the victories in battlefronts with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s initiative to lead the Ethiopian army.

They further pledged to hold many other fundraising events in supporting the IDPs.

It is to be recalled that similar fundraising events were held in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Coventry.

The Ethiopian Embassy in London has announced plans to hold fundraising events in other cities in the UK to support displaced people in Ethiopia.