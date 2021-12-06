Residents Reveal Atrocities of Terrorist TPLF in Kemise Town

Addis Abeba Decemeber 6/2021 /ENA/ The terrorist TPLF had committed several cruel atrocities during its occupation of Kemise town of Amhara region, residents of the towns disclosed.

The coalition of security forces led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is also the Commander in Chief of the national army, has liberated several towns including Kemise from the terrorist TPLF in an offensive attack carried out under the operation of “Campaign for Multinational Unity.”

Residents of Kemise town approached by ENA said the terrorist group had committed horrifying atrocities and crimes against the inhabitants of the town, during its occupation.

The group had massacred innocent civilians, looted properties and destroyed other that it was unable to transport, the residents stated.

One of the dwellers of Kemise, Abubeker Ahmad witnessed that the militants of the group had killed innocent people and mercilessly drove cars over their bodies.

Kawiyan Eshete and Mekonnen Mengstie said for their part that the invading forces of TPLF had exerted to orchestrate several conspiracies to instigate conflict between the people of Amhara and Oromo, which have been living in harmony for centuries in Kemise.

However, the conspiracies were thwarted by the unreserved efforts of the residents, they added.

The terrorist TPLF had also committed numerous atrocities during its occupation of Gashena, Burqa, and Lalibela towns of Amhara region.

The group had looted and set fire on public and private properties, including health facilities, schools, shops, and houses among other service providing institutions.

The residents of the towns have been demonstrating the fact that they would never negotiate over the sovereignty and unity of their country by exposing the hidden agenda of the group that aspires to disintegrate Ethiopia.