Jeff Pearce, Prof. Ann Fitzgerald Awarded for Defending Ethiopian Version of Truth Abroad

Addis Ababa Decemeber 6/2021 /ENA/ Two Canadian- renowned scholars Jeff Pearce and Professor Ann Fitzgerald have received awards for their contribution in their endeavor to explain the Ethiopian version of truth, according to sources approached by ENA.

Jeff Pearce and Professor Ann Fitzgerald have been showing solidarity to the people of Ethiopia by defending the unwarranted pressure against the country, it was indicated.

Following their contribution, the Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support (ECNAS) has given an award which engraved from Crystal Mine for their work in advocating and writing for the truth in Ethiopia.

Jeff Pearce and Professor Ann Fitzgerald on their part appreciated the recognition they have been given, pledging to continue defending the reality of Ethiopia in the future.

Particularly, Jeff Pearce, a journalist, historian and author is known for exposing Western conspiracies and disinformation by the terrorist TPLF against Ethiopia.

For instance, Pearce exposed the recent video showing former Western diplomats and TPLF leaders discussing regime change in Ethiopia.

Ann Fitzgerald, a professor of political science at Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada, is also known for writing articles exposing the misguided policies and propaganda campaigns against Ethiopia by Western countries and their media.

Professor Fitzgerald is also known for presenting articles and analysis which exposes the conspiracies of the terrorist TPLF. She is now director of Balsillie School of International Affairs (BSIA).

Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support (ECNAS) of Toronto Chapter held a fund raising program last night to support people in Amhara and Afar regions who have been affected by the aggression of terrorist TPLF group, it was learned.