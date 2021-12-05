Tigrayans Condemn Heinous Acts of TPLF to Dismantle Ethiopia, External Intervention

Addis Ababa December 5/20121 /ENA/ Tigrayans residing in Addis Ababa have condemned atrocities of the terrorist TPLF, which is fighting alongside with the historical enemies of Ethiopia to dismantle the country.

Tigrayans residing in the capital have held a rally to condemn the atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF group on the people of Tigray in their native region.

The demonstrators have also denounced foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

Expressing their support to the Ethiopian National Defense Force, they chanted slogans depicting that TPLF is a threat to the people of Tigray and all Ethiopians.

“The people of Tigray should not die for the sake of few persons engulfed with lust for power,” the protesters urged.

They demanded the government to free the people in Tigray from the continued tyranny of the terrorist group.

The people of Tigray have been existed even before the TPLF. Hence, the people of Tigray and the TPLF are not one; they can’t be, the demonstrators stated.

“We condemn the TPLF, which is fighting alongside with Ethiopia’s historical enemies to destroy the country,” the demonstrators stressed.

Furthermore, the protesters said, “the people of Tigray are proud Ethiopians; the terrorist TPLF is the enemy of Tigray.”

Moreover, the demonstrators have chanted slogans of the #NoMore campaign condemning Western intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

One of the organizers of the rally, Tesfaye Alemayehu said the terrorist group has oppressed and abused the people of Tigray since its inception.

Now, Tigrayans need to calm down and carefully think how they could get rid of the terrorist group and contribute their share towards that end, he underlined.