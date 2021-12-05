Ethiopian FM Urges for True Multilateral ism within UNESCO

Addis Ababa December 5/20121 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen stressed the need to push for the implementation of true multilateral ism within the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The 8th High-Level Seminar on Peace and Security in Africa was held in Oran, Algeria, under the theme: “Assisting African Members of the UN Security Council (A3) in preparing to address peace and security issues on the Continent”.

The seminar brought together Ethiopia, in its capacity as Chair of the PSC for the month of December 2021, Niger and Tunisia, as outgoing A3 Members and Ghana and Gabon, as incoming A3 members, and PSC Members, and partners.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia and Chairperson of the PSC for the Month, Demeke spoke on the expectation of Africans from member states representing them in the UNSC.

He commended the efforts of the outgoing A3 members for defending African common positions within the UN Security Council.

Member states need to push for the implementation of true multilateralism within the UNSC, he underscored.

Member states also have the responsibility to protest unilateral measures and undue interferences in the domestic affairs of sovereign states, he added.

Demeke has explained related Ethiopia’s experience as being the subject of various discussions both in the UNSC and the media which often were founded on unsubstantiated allegations.

Speaking about the current situation in Ethiopia, he stated the people and government of Ethiopia are capable of solving the conflict by applying their wisdom and the Pan African spirit of solving African Problems by Africans.

He ensured Ethiopia’s commitment to prioritize PSOs and issues of importance to the Union.

The government of Algeria, the African Union, and the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) organized the seminar, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.