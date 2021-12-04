Coalition of Security Forces Liberate More Towns from Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa,December 04, 2021 (ENA) The coalition of security forces led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has liberated various towns from the terrorist TPLF, Government Communication Service (GCS) disclosed.



According to GCS, the towns of Qewzba,Chila and the environs at the Gashena front; and Ajbar, Tanta, Doba towns and the surroundings at Woreilu front were freed from the terrorist TPLF.

Meanwhile, Majete, Chiretin, Kemise, Rike,Woledin, and Albuk towns at the Kemise front and most parts of Kalu Woreda are also liberated. The coalition force is marching towards the industrial town Kombolecha, the source added.

In the intensified operations carried out today and yesterday, the terrorist TPLF has been dealt a severe blow more than ever, it was learned.

Most of the terrorists have been eliminated while others are surrendering. Through these operations, the promise to prevent the terrorist force and the properties it looted from being taking out is also being kept, GCS pointed out.

Government administrations are being set up in previously liberated towns and areas in east, west and central fronts.