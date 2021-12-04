Rally Held in Paris as Part of #NoMore Campaign

Addis Ababa, December 04,2021 (ENA) A rally was held in France, Paris as part of #NoMore campaign in protest of western interference in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

The demonstrators have urged some countries in the west to refrain from their unjust pressure being exerted on Ethiopia.

They also denounced western media that are engaged in disseminating fake, distorted and unbalanced news about Ethiopia.

Vice president of Ethiopian community in France, Frehiwot Gebeyehu told ENA that various African citizens have also took part in the rally that was organized in collaboration with Ethiopian and Eritrea communities in France, as well as the Ethiopian Defense Task Force.

Hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians living in different parts of the world have been expressing their anger against western intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and the biased media reports of some international media outlets on the current situation in the country.