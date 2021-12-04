Foreign Nationals Say No Reason to Leave Ethiopia as Addis, Most Parts of Nation Safe

December 04/2021 (ENA Leaving Ethiopia due to fabricated news and wrong advice of some Western governments is wrong as Addis Ababa and most parts of the nation are safe and tranquil, some foreign nationals told ENA.



Approached by ENA, Mark Chapman, who lives in Addis Ababa and visited Lake Wonchi that is located about 150kms west of the capital city, said “this country is beautiful. I love Ethiopia and am very frustrated that these foreign governments are giving a worrying advice to people and telling them that Addis Ababa is under siege.”

He urged “all the foreign embassies in the country to recognize the current situation that Ethiopia is becoming a safer country; and certainly the area around Addis Ababa is completely safe.”

Mark noted that “there is no reason to leave Addis Ababa. Addis Ababa is safe.”

Despite the fabricated propaganda by some Western governments and their media, Mark stated that his friends and family members are on their way to Addis Ababa to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

“My children are coming to Ethiopia for Christmas holidays. Addis Ababa is fine. Addis Ababa is safe. So, don’t listen to these fake and wrong advice from embassies,” he added.

For Mark, Ethiopia is endowed with plenty of tourist sites. He cited the Bale Mountains, Omo Valley, Gurage highlands and Lake Wonchi among the sites which can be visited at the moment.

“In addition to Addis Ababa, there are big areas of the country you can travel to; and I really hope that tourism can now revive as some historical places in the north are liberated,” Mark pointed out.

Similarly, Marco Degasper, who was visiting Lake Wonchi, said the situation about safety and security here in Ethiopia is falsely reported. “I want to underline that the country is beautiful and safe,” he stated.

“We have driven 150 kilometers out of Addis Ababa and everything is peaceful and safe. So, it is completely false that Addis Ababa is on siege or surrounded by terrorists or rebels. It is completely false,” Degasper underscored.