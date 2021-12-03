Security Forces Liberate Four Towns from Terrorist TPLF

The coalition of security forces led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has liberated Mehal Meda, Chefa Robit, Harbu and Mekoyi towns and the surroundings, Government Communication Service (GCS) disclosed.

According to GCS, the security forces have penetrated deep and are rooting out the terrorists, organized local communities are blocking roads to stop the defeated terrorists from looting and destroying properties as well as stopping them from fleeing with their weapons by capturing the henchmen of the terrorist group and take action against those who refuse to surrender.

It further called on the people to continue demonstrating their usual heroism by vigilantly fighting the terrorist TPLF.