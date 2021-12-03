Ethiopians Abroad Extend some 3 Mil USD to Support Victims of Conflict

December 03/2021 (ENA) Ethiopians residing abroad have contributed some 3 million US dollars to conflict victims in the country.



The heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF has brought huge humanitarian crises and displacement for millions of Ethiopians, particularly in Amhara and Afar regional states.

However, the Ethiopian Diaspora communities that are supporting the victims in various ways.

As part of their assistance, the Ethiopians raised some 3 million USD through the “Izon,” a fundraising platform and distributed it to those in need.

The money was handed over by the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission today.

Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Mitiku Kassas said on the event that many people in Amhara and Afar regions have been affected by the war waged by the TPLF.

He assured that the support would reach the victims quickly.