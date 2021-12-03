Oromia Region Chief Adm. Launches Construction of Water Supply Project in Woliso Town

December 03/2021 (ENA) The Chief Administrator of Oromia Regional State, Shimelis Abdisa today launched the construction of Woliso Town Water Supply and Sanitation project with cost of 230 million Birr.

The project, which is expected to be finalized in 18 months, is financed by International Development Group (IDA).

At launching ceremony, the Chief Administrator said the project will help to address the shortage of drinking water in the town.

The regional government is working in collaboration with federal government to improve drinking water in the region, he stated.

Minister of Water and Energy, Engineer Habtamu Itafa said upon completion of the project will benefit more than 150,000 people.

The government of Ethiopia is striving to improve access of potable water across the nation, he added.