Victory Achieved in East and West Will be Repeated in Central Part of Country: PM Abiy

Addis Abeba December 02/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the victory attained in the East and West will be repeated in the central part of the country.

The premier made the remark during a meeting held with the army at the third key front.

More towns and cities occupied by the invading terrorist TPLF will be liberated in operations that would be carried out soon, he said, calling on the people to get organized and prevent the invading terrorists from taking away anything it looted.

According to him, “the enemy has been defeated and is in disarray. The only option the enemy has now is to give back the properties it stole and surrender.”

He noted that it is the heroic tradition of Ethiopians to take care of captives if they surrendered by giving up whatever they stole.

PM Abiy called for immediate restoration of administrations in areas liberated from TPLF.

Ethiopians are united and the morale of the army is high, he further noted.

He thanked the people for their participation and urged them to stand in unity and inherit to “our children an indomitable country” by rejecting gossip and fake information.