Chinese FM Visits Ethiopia to Discuss Ethiopia, Unlike American Counterpart who Visited Kenya to Discuss Ethiopia: American Analyst

Addis Abeba December 02/2021 (ENA)The visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Ethiopia signals that China truly respects Ethiopia as an equal partner, American political analyst Andrew Korybko said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi came to Ethiopia yesterday and held discussion with his Ethiopian counterpart Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen about the current situation in the country and ways of bolstering bilateral ties.

Asked about the relevance of the visit, the American political analyst Korybko quipped “after all, he (Wang Yi) visited Ethiopia to discuss Ethiopia, unlike his American counterpart who visited Kenya to discuss Ethiopia.”

Moreover, he told ENA that Foreign Minister Wang showed that he believes that Addis Ababa is safe enough for him to visit.

The analyst stressed that this contrasts with the American fear mongering narrative which falsely claims that the capital city is encircled and might soon fall to the TPLF.

“The visit will certainly strengthen bilateral relations which is more urgent than ever in order to help Ethiopia restore balance to its foreign policy after being betrayed by the US that it used to regard as an equally strategic partner alongside China prior to the onset of last year’s conflict and America’s subsequent meddling in its internal affairs,” he elaborated.

Furthermore, Korybko said China strictly abides by international law and believes in the supreme role of the United Nations.

The US, however, has been moving away from the genuine UN-originating “rules-based order” towards its own subjectively defined such order characterized by the opportunistic employment of double standards whenever it is politically convenient, he noted.

Having explained the key difference between their approach though, the analyst said it needs to be clarified that there shouldn’t be any expectation that the US-led West will learn from China’s example.

On the contrary, this bloc continues to move ahead by imposing its own subjectively defined “rules-based order” upon all others, Korybko added.

“Ethiopia is one of the most high-profile victims of this hypocritical policy today, but there will certainly be more such countries – especially African ones – that will be on the receiving end of this in the coming future.”

Other countries should support Ethiopia to overcome the challenges, the American analyst said, adding that Russia has also officially voiced its support for Ethiopia, while Turkey said it will help its partner reach a political solution to the ongoing crisis, if called upon to do so.

He observed that African countries have for the most part been silent because they fear coming under the US wrath for openly opposing its regime change campaign against Ethiopia despite they themselves potentially be the next to be targeted.

That said, the mood across Africa among the general population seems to be solidly in support of Ethiopia, the analyst underscored.

“People across the continent are awakening as a result of the viral #NoMore campaign that’s being actively suppressed by Twitter at the moment – likely at the behest of US intelligence – into realizing everything that’s at stake for Africa in this conflict,” he stated.

According to him, Ethiopians are therefore inspiring their African peers into becoming more aware of everything, which could lead to positive changes with time.

Commenting about the repeated call of the US urging its citizens to leave Addis Ababa, he said this is part of the psychological dimension of the broader US-led West’s hybrid war on Ethiopia.

“It aims to provoke panic among the foreign elites, which can then be spun by their mainstream media proxies to generate wider uncertainty about the situation there among the global masses,” Korybko explained.

The end effect, as the US intends it, is to put additional pressure upon the democratically elected and legitimate Ethiopian government into politically compromising with the TPLF, despite that group being designated as terrorists by the authorities and thus not being their equal, he said.

The US also hopes to scare foreign investors away from Ethiopia, both in the sense of shutting down their in-country operations and deterring any planned investment in the country.

The analyst pointed out that this supplementary strategic objective also explains why the US-influenced IMF recently withheld their growth forecast for Ethiopia over the next four years.