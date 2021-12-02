Ethiopia Gaining Diplomatic Success over the Last Weeks: Gov’t Communication Service

Addis Abeba December 02/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia has been attaining diplomatic gains over the last two or three weeks, according to Government Communication Service.

Briefing journalists today, Government Communication Service State Minister Kebede Desissa said the country has been gaining diplomatic success despite the external pressures of the West.

China’s pledge at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Senegal, Dakar, last week to allow African countries, including Ethiopia, export their agricultural products to China with no tariff is one of the diplomatic achievements that helps Ethiopia to enhance its export and earn foreign currency, he added.

The Ethiopian delegation has briefed the forum about the realities in the country and the undue external pressure of some Western countries, Kebede said, adding that friends of Ethiopia have been denouncing foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and the undue pressure on the country through the series of demonstrations they have been holding all over the world.

The ‘No More’ movement is also gaining momentum among Ethiopians, Africans and friends of Ethiopia, he noted.

The recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Ethiopia while the embassies of some Western countries are urging their citizens to leave Ethiopia is another diplomatic achievement that shows Ethiopia, particularly Addis Ababa, remains peaceful and there is no security threat to foreign nationals, the state minister pointed out.

According to him, the visit of the Chinese minister also affirms that China is Ethiopia’s best friend even at time of hardship.

Kebede denounced the claims of some embassies in Addis Ababa that the security situation in the capital continues to deteriorate.

Addis Ababa is peaceful and all activities in the city are going well as usual.

Stressing that Addis Ababa, including of most parts of the country, are peaceful and stable, the state minister called on the Ethiopian Diaspora and other foreign nationals to visit the tangible and intangible tourism heritages and sites of Ethiopia.