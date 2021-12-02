PM Abiy Calls Ethiopian Diaspora, Friends to Join Great Ethiopian Home Coming Challenge

December 02/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially called on Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopians all over the world to join the Great Ethiopian Home Coming Challenge.



“Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia around world, join the Great Ethiopia Home Coming: One million by January 7, 2022,” Abiy tweeted today.

Press Secretary of Office of the Prime Minister, Billene Seyoum said 1 million Ethiopians are expected to come home by January 7, 2022 early this weekend.

There is a time and place for ideological differences and opposition but not when the existence of your country is being tested by forces far and near, she said.

“As the Ethiopian Christmas Holiday is upon us, Ethiopians in the Diaspora take the challenge to come home for Christmas. One million Diaspora by 7 January 2022,” Billene noted.