State of Emergency Operation Command Declares Curfew in Areas Liberated from TPLF

Addis Ababa December 01,2021 (ENA) The State of Emergency Operation Command has reviewed the implementation of the proclamation at its meeting this evening and declared curfew in areas liberated from the terrorist TPLF group.

The command thanked the people for their initiative and determination in implementing the proclamation.

According to a press statement of the command, the following instructions have been given in order to maintain the victories gained.

1. An indefinite curfew has been declared from 6:00 PM noon to 6:00AM morning in order to maintain peace and security in the areas liberated from the terrorist TPLF.

2. Government security forces which entered areas liberated from the terrorist TPLF are ordered to create awareness in the community and enforce the curfew.

3. Immediate establishment of a joint committee of the government security forces and civil administration assigned by the regional government in the areas liberated from the terrorist TPLF.

Through this committee, the command has ordered that documents which could be used as evidences of human and material damages to government institutions, private property, social institutions and infrastructure are protected, properly registered and documented.

4. The judiciary is instructed to collect and organize the evidences from the joint committees established at different places and submit them to the relevant body.