State Minister Redwan Confers With Foreign Ministers of African Countries in Dakar

Addis Ababa December 01, 2021 (ENA) State Minister for Political and Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Redwan Hussein had held a series of bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Senegal, Zimbabwe, Côte d’Ivoire, and Cameroon on the sidelines of the 8th Ministerial Conference of Forum On China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Dakar, Senegal.

Accordingly, he met Aïssata Tall Sall, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad of the Republic of Senegal, Frederick M. M. SHAVA, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Kandia Kamissoko Camara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, and MBELLA MBELLA, Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Cameroon.

The meetings with all of the foreign ministers covered exchanges of information on pivotal bilateral and regional issues.

During the meetings, Ambassador Redwan also briefed the Foreign Ministers about the current situation in Ethiopia, including outstanding issues on the construction and filling of the GERD.

Upon completion, the GERD will have a tremendous contribution to the development of Ethiopia and the realization of Africa’s aspirations for economic integration, he said.

The discussion between the State Minister and the foreign ministers also covered the Ethio-Sudan border issue, where Ambassador Redwan explained Ethiopia’s unwavering commitment to addressing the matter peacefully.

The Foreign Ministers said that they are closely following the current situation in Ethiopia out of their genuine concerns for the wellbeing of the people of Ethiopia.

They also stated that driven by a pan-African spirit, Ethiopia, with the support of the African Union, would give a peaceful conclusion to the current situation in the country.

It is high time to see the Unity and cooperation of African Countries in the multilateral platforms, they said.

The one-to-one meeting with the Foreign Ministers ended following their pledge of solidarity with the people and the Government of Ethiopia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.