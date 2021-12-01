World Bank Country Director Affirms Continued Support to Ethiopia

December 01/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, met Ousmane Dione, Country Director of the World Bank for Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan and Sudan in the Eastern and Southern Africa Region, today.

During the occasion, Demeke expressed his profound thanks to the Bank for its enormous contributions and support to address the country’s development challenges, particularly in the efforts to eradicate poverty and achieve sustainable development.

He also expressed his confidence in the continued support of the World Bank (WB) to bring the reform agenda that Ethiopia has embarked upon to fruition, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dione said on his part that there are various programs and projects under implementation through the ongoing Country Partnership Framework which have brought significant development results in areas of safety net, food security, infrastructure development and rehabilitation.

According to the country director, WB’S efforts are geared towards and aligned with attaining the development objectives set in the country’s Ten-year Perspective Plan and assuring the Bank’s continued support to Ethiopia.