China Stands Against Any Attempt to Interfere in Internal Affairs of Ethiopia: Chinese FM

December 01/2021 (ENA) China stands against any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Ethiopia since Ethiopians have the wisdom of solving their problems and stabilize situations by themselves, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi who in Addis Ababa have held a joint press briefing today.

During the occasion, Yi said China stands against any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Ethiopia since Ethiopians have the wisdom of solving their problems and stabilize situations by themselves.

“China will not interfere in internal affairs of any countries. We don’t interfere in the internal affairs of Ethiopia as well,” he reiterated.

Moreover, the two countries have enjoyed strong relationship in multifaceted spheres, he said, adding “Ethio-China friendship is very solid and unbreakable.”

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen on his part applauded the principled and consistent position of Chinese government to stand with the government and people of Ethiopia.

“We really recognize and appreciate the principled and consistent position of China for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia,” he stated.

Furthermore, he stressed that the government of Ethiopia is committed to manage the challenges facing the country and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as unity of Ethiopia.

Moreover, Demeke reaffirmed the commitment of Ethiopian government to bolster solid relationship between the two countries and to play pivotal role in multilateral and bilateral areas.