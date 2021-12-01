University of Gondar Revokes Eleni Gabremahin’s Honorary Doctorates

December 01/2021 (ENA) The University of Gondar canceled Dr. Eleni Gabremadhin’s Honorary Degree of Humane Letters (DHLitt) because of her latest acts that are counter to the mission and vision of the institution.



The university in its latest statement said Eleni received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Gondar, a first in its 59 year history.

The University Senate gladly decided to honor a prominent model of female might, Dr. Eleni Zaude Gabremadhin, by awarding her an Honorary Degree of Humane Letters (DHLitt) in appreciation of the socio-economic contributions she has made in establishing and effectively running the Ethiopia Commodity Exchange (ECX) for the benefit of the Ethiopian farmers and the country at large, it was indicated.

However, “we have come to see that the above person has not been such an upstanding citizen but quite the contrary. In recent events Eleni took part in a closed door meeting organized by the so-called International Center for Peace and Development that was unprofessional, biased, keeping to the views of one particular group, and inconsistent with the views of which the University of Gondar holds to”.

The unpatriotic views that were on display in the meeting she took part in has enraged the country and the University Community, according to the statement.

“It is because of these recent revelations and after careful deliberation that the University of Gondar has decided to revoke the Honorary Doctorates that was given to her (because of acts that are counter to the mission and vision of our Institution),| it said.

Accordingly, the University of Gondar Senate with the Higher Education Proclamation No. 1152/2019, Article 49, Sub-Article 4 and with University senate Article 6, Sub-Article 16 with the power vested in it on November 30, 2021 has announced (via its emergency meeting) the cancellation of Eleni Gabremadhin’s Honorary Degree of Humane Letters (DHLitt).