Foreign Companies Express Interest to Do Businesses with Ethiopia: Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration

Addis Ababa, November 30, 2021 (ENA) Some 57 foreign companies from different countries have expressed interest to import products from Ethiopia and invest in the country during their visit to Ethiopia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration stated.

According to the ministry, 3,800 visitors have also expressed their interest to travel to Ethiopia.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

During his presser today, Expo 2020 Dubai Deputy Commissioner at the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration, Asefa Mulugeta said Ethiopia has displayed its historical, natural, and cultural resources as well as trade and investment opportunities at the expo.

The replica of Lucy, the oldest human fossil ever discovered in Ethiopia, and the huge coffee ceremony in display at the expo, were the major sources of visitors at the Ethiopian pavilion.

“Ethiopia is participating under the category of assisted pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and our country has got better visitors mainly due to Lucy’s replica and the huge coffee ceremony with over 120 coffee cups in display,” Asefa pointed out, adding that “visitors were offered coffee to test the distinct varieties of our coffee.”

Asefa said more than 200,000 people have visited Ethiopia’s pavilion situated on 438 square meters area.

Out of the over 200,000 random visitors, the deputy commissioner stated, 40 companies from different countries are interested to buy Ethiopian products, 17 companies interested to invest in Ethiopia and 3,800 planned to visit the country.

“Ethiopia’s abundant resource potentials are becoming the sources of all attractions,” the deputy commissioner underscored.

Various contents that depict the historical, natural, cultural resources and investment opportunities of Ethiopia are in display at the expo, he added.

Ethiopia has much to offer to the world and the event has created the opportunity to display the country’s natural beauty, historical sites and diverse cultural attractions, he stated.

The Ethiopian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is being carried out under the theme of “Ethiopia land of origins and opportunities” to showcase the great opportunity for tourism, investment, export, agricultural productions, and other related activities that Ethiopia offers to the world.