PM Abiy Urges Those Who Sided with Terrorist TPLF to Surrender Peacefully

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged all those who have been along with terrorist TPLF group to surrender peacefully.

The Premier, who has discussed on the final plan of the battlefield at one of the warfronts, has given directions to bring Ethiopia’s victory within the possible shortest period of time and limited sacrifices.

The Ethiopian army is now in strong moral position while the enemy forces are being defeated, Abiy said adding that “the enemy who came in with a confused plan could not leave in confusion.”

The Prime Minister has urged all those who have been sided with terrorist TPLF group to save their lives by surrendering peacefully.

He also called on Tigrayan parents to demand the whereabouts of their children.

“Ethiopia’s interest is peace and development. We were forced into this war. But we will win,” the PM stated.