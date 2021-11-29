Gov’t Communication Service Dismisses Allegation that Ethiopia Attacked Sudanese Soldiers

Addis Ababa, November 29/2021 (ENA)Media and individual claims that Ethiopian forces attacked Sudanese soldiers is baseless, according to Government Communication Service State Minister.



Briefing journalists today, Government Communication Service State Minister Selamawit Kassa said the information being disseminated by some media outlets and individuals that Ethiopian forces attacked and killed Sudanese troops is false and baseless allegation.

However, Ethiopian forces have taken measures on TPLF infiltrators who tried to cross Ethio-Sudanse border and commit terroristic attacks, she added.

Urging those entities to stop activities designed to spoil longstanding Ethio-Sudanese relations and the historic people-to-people ties, the state minister pointed out that the measure taken on the terrorist TPLF infiltrators has nothing to do with Sudan. It is rather part of the survival campaign.

According to her, Ethiopia will continue working to strengthen the diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Sudan and is trying to solve the border issue through peaceful means, taking into account the longstanding and historic people-to-people ties.