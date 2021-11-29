American Analyst Says Western Media Falsehoods about Ethiopia Intentionally Designed to Mislead

Addis Ababa, November 29/2021 (ENA)The well-known political-economic analyst for Africa, Lawrence Freeman said the Western media falsehoods and disinformation about Ethiopia are intentionally designed to mislead the population and thinking in a way that contradicts the reality.



Following his arrival in Addis Ababa this morning, the American analyst with over thirty years of experience on Africa noted that the media, the US state department and the countries of Europe are conducting what he called “psychological warfare.”

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Freeman said the media outlets flooded the globe and their country with scary false information.

“They were basically trying to create fear in the minds of the Ethiopian people and the rest of the world. Even when I got on the plane to come here, my government was already saying don’t go to Addis Ababa….. When I came here and I witnessed that the restaurant and the bars are open, hotels are functioning, and children are around the street, and the airport is functioning.”

According to him, the US and other Western countries are pretending that peace and security is deteriorating in Ethiopia. “They are falsely pushing their citizens for evacuation from Ethiopia.”

Freeman criticized the US Ambassador to Ethiopia, Geeta Pasi, who knows the reality in Ethiopia, for not speaking out that the media and Western countries have been falsely creating frustration.

“The ambassador here knows it is not true because she sees the same thing I see. But she’s being told to say wow! there have been a series of crises we have to evacuate. Then, of course, the State Department comes out and says we’re not going to have another Afghanistan. It’s an absurd relation to compare anything up yet to Afghanistan.”

As a result, the disinformation is all part of a psychological warfare waged against the entire Ethiopian people and weaken the morale of the Ethiopian government which is fighting for national sovereignty.

The analyst pointed out that reports that have been disseminated by the media are not true and they are just issuing falsehoods and disinformation.

Freeman underscored that this is not about misinformation, but information intentionally designed to mislead the population and thinking in a way that contradicts the reality.